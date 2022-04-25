Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.46.

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $22.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.89. Delek US has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.47.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delek US will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Delek US news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 10,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $425,291.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,591 shares of company stock worth $5,757,164. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the third quarter worth $9,051,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter worth $7,037,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Delek US by 408.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 563,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 452,852 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter worth $6,081,000. Finally, Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter worth $6,013,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

