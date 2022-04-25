Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $27.96

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.96 and last traded at $27.98, with a volume of 1662 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.69.

DLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Deluxe from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deluxe in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.00 and a 200 day moving average of $32.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deluxe had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The company had revenue of $570.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Deluxe’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Deluxe by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 40.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

About Deluxe (NYSE:DLX)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

