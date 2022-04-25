Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Demant A/S from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

OTCMKTS WILYY opened at $22.40 on Thursday. Demant A/S has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average of $22.89.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

