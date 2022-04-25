Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) Shares Gap Down to $1.43

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.43, but opened at $1.36. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 181,363 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.13 and a beta of 1.86.
About Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN)
Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
