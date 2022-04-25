DeRace Achieves Market Cap of $48.27 Million (DERC)

DeRace (DERC) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 25th. DeRace has a market capitalization of $48.27 million and $1.10 million worth of DeRace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeRace coin can now be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00002453 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeRace has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00044895 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,994.59 or 0.07459080 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00044635 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DeRace Profile

DeRace’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,020,000 coins. DeRace’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

DeRace Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeRace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeRace should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeRace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

