Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €26.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($28.49) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($26.45) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($27.96) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($29.03) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($22.58) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €23.00 ($24.73) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, April 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €23.86 ($25.66).

Shares of FRA DTE opened at €17.30 ($18.60) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($13.68) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($19.49). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €16.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of €16.55.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

