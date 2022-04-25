Dev Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.09 Million (DEV)

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00002421 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $11,673.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00008106 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006933 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00008773 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

