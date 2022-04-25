Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Raised to $200.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.53.

Shares of FANG opened at $130.10 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $147.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.20 and a 200 day moving average of $121.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 23.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $350,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $840,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,226.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,319,960. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

