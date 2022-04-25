Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) vs. Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Head-To-Head Comparison

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) and Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Torrid and Digital Brands Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Torrid N/A N/A N/A Digital Brands Group -426.62% N/A -92.08%

This table compares Torrid and Digital Brands Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Torrid $1.28 billion 0.50 -$29.94 million N/A N/A Digital Brands Group $7.59 million 1.56 -$32.36 million ($8.04) -0.11

Torrid has higher revenue and earnings than Digital Brands Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Torrid and Digital Brands Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Torrid 0 2 6 0 2.75 Digital Brands Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Torrid presently has a consensus target price of $19.44, suggesting a potential upside of 222.31%. Given Torrid’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Torrid is more favorable than Digital Brands Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.7% of Torrid shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of Digital Brands Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Torrid beats Digital Brands Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Torrid (Get Rating)

Torrid Holdings Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc. that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its e-commerce platform and its physical footprint of 608 stores. As of May 1, 2021, it operated 608 stores in 50 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in City of Industry, California.

About Digital Brands Group (Get Rating)

Digital Brands Group, Inc. provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates as a digitally native vertical brand that sources products from third-party manufacturers and sells directly to the end consumer through its websites, as well as through its wholesale channel in specialty stores, select department stores, and own showrooms. The company offers denims under the DSTLD brand; and luxury men's suiting under the ACE Studios brand. It also designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as dresses, tops, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, and rompers under the Bailey brand. The company was formerly known as Denim.LA, Inc. Digital Brands Group, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

