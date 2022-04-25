Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 183,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,210 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,734,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

NYSE:DLR traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.01. 19,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,001. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $130.10 and a one year high of $178.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.43%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

