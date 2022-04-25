Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $486,235.47

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market cap of $486,235.47 and $2,706.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00011099 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.28 or 0.00234028 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 59.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000417 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Profile

DRC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Digital Reserve Currency

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Reserve Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Reserve Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

