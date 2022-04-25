DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Trading 3.3% Higher

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.33 and last traded at $44.33. 1,394 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,167,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.90.

DOCN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on DigitalOcean from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.09.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 30.39, a current ratio of 30.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -195.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.67 and a 200-day moving average of $73.19.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $119.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.02 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $2,459,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William G. Sorenson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $1,827,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,456 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,625.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 515.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.