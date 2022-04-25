Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Stake Lifted by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 626,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up 7.1% of American Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. American Investment Services Inc. owned about 0.51% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $32,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,596,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,484,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,628,000 after buying an additional 159,497 shares in the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $110,155,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,120,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,608,000 after purchasing an additional 22,724 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,179,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,623,000 after purchasing an additional 22,433 shares during the period.

DFUS traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.20. 5,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,151. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.52 and a 1 year high of $52.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.24.

