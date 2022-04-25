DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for DocuSign’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.49. DocuSign reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $82.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.29.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,393,689.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 66,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,948 shares of company stock worth $3,317,010 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 180.6% during the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 8,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 371.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 15,456 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 137,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,777,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.06. 104,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,492,908. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $71.00 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of -243.74 and a beta of 0.90.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

