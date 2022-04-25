Dover (NYSE:DOV) PT Lowered to $169.00 at Robert W. Baird

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

DOV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $196.00 to $177.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Dover from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $175.08.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $143.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. Dover has a twelve month low of $138.50 and a twelve month high of $184.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 28.52%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dover will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 308.2% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 10,679 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth $8,733,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Dover by 20.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 75,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,714,000 after acquiring an additional 12,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

