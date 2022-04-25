DragonVein Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $108.00 (DVC)

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. During the last week, DragonVein has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DragonVein has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $108.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DragonVein coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,105.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $305.58 or 0.00781419 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.09 or 0.00202246 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005401 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00023447 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

