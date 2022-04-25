Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating)’s share price fell 9.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.24 and last traded at $29.27. 3,108 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 387,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.21.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DRQ shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.71.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $77.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.75 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 39.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $184,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 101,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,351.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald M. Underwood sold 3,513 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $121,901.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000.

Dril-Quip Company Profile (NYSE:DRQ)

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

