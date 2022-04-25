Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Price Hits $0.0713 on Major Exchanges

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0713 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and $17,005.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00044600 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,956.34 or 0.07421413 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00044680 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

