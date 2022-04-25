DuckDaoDime Market Cap Hits $5.08 Million (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 25th. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.90 or 0.00012495 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $5.08 million and $468,083.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00044985 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,873.87 or 0.07330604 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00045213 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime launched on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

