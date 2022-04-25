Dusk Network (DUSK) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.17 Million

Dusk Network (DUSK) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One Dusk Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000775 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $121.23 million and $9.17 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dusk Network has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003383 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00033421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00104511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Dusk Network Coin Profile

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 399,050,765 coins. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

