Dynamic (DYN) Price Hits $0.0667 on Top Exchanges

Dynamic (DYN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last week, Dynamic has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Dynamic has a market cap of $1.03 million and $51.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0667 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,480.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,922.47 or 0.07402319 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.12 or 0.00261181 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $310.61 or 0.00786744 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00015023 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $244.71 or 0.00619820 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00083019 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006736 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.25 or 0.00390708 BTC.

About Dynamic

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

