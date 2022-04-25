Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) were down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $59.78 and last traded at $60.79. Approximately 437 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 362,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.73.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EGLE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $764.81 million, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($1.30). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $161.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $2.05 dividend. This is a boost from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.62%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is 68.91%.

In related news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 29,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $1,991,978.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,686 shares in the company, valued at $11,345,634.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $60,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,441 shares of company stock worth $3,008,718. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGLE. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth $51,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 161.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the third quarter worth $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

