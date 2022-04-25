Eight Capital Boosts Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target to C$11.50

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price lifted by Eight Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Eight Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a C$11.50 price target for the company. Cormark upped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Kinross Gold from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.56.

K opened at C$6.95 on Thursday. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.32 and a 12-month high of C$10.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.01 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.33.

Kinross Gold ( TSE:K Get Rating ) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.16 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 56.07%.

In other Kinross Gold news, Director Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 24,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.16, for a total value of C$175,785.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,725,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$19,513,054.92. Insiders have sold 53,003 shares of company stock worth $372,110 in the last quarter.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

