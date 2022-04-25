Eight Capital Increases Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Price Target to C$43.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price target increased by Eight Capital from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$32.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Macquarie upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$37.00.

Shares of TRQ stock opened at C$36.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$32.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.13. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52 week low of C$12.15 and a 52 week high of C$38.91. The company has a market cap of C$7.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.09.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( TSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$635.29 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

