Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Gap Up to $215.38

Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $215.38, but opened at $222.59. Elbit Systems shares last traded at $221.63, with a volume of 347 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ESLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 38,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 105,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,105,000 after buying an additional 18,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

