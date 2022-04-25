Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) vs. Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Financial Contrast

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) and Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.8% of Emclaire Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of Limestone Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of Emclaire Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Limestone Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Emclaire Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Limestone Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Emclaire Financial pays out 34.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Limestone Bancorp pays out 10.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Emclaire Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Emclaire Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Emclaire Financial and Limestone Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emclaire Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Limestone Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Limestone Bancorp has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.75%. Given Limestone Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Limestone Bancorp is more favorable than Emclaire Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Emclaire Financial and Limestone Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emclaire Financial $41.17 million 2.46 $10.17 million $3.63 10.21 Limestone Bancorp $58.35 million 2.29 $14.91 million $2.00 10.12

Limestone Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Emclaire Financial. Limestone Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Emclaire Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Emclaire Financial and Limestone Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emclaire Financial 24.46% 11.23% 0.93% Limestone Bancorp 25.92% 11.94% 1.12%

Risk and Volatility

Emclaire Financial has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Limestone Bancorp has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Limestone Bancorp beats Emclaire Financial on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Emclaire Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; savings and time deposits; non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity loans, commercial business and commercial real estate loans, consumer loans, and loans to one borrower. The company operates a network of 19 retail branch offices in Venango, Allegheny, Butler, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Jefferson, and Mercer counties, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Emlenton, Pennsylvania.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc. that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities. It also provides commercial loans for equipment purchases, working capital, and other financing needs of business enterprises; and commercial real estate loans that comprise loans on properties occupied by borrowers and tenants, as well as construction and development loans secured by land under development, or homes and commercial buildings under construction. In addition, the company offers residential real estate loans; consumer loans; agriculture loans secured by livestock, crops, and equipment; and other loans, including loans to municipalities, loans secured by stock, and overdrafts. Further, it provides drive-through banking facilities, automatic teller machines, personalized checks, credit and debit cards, electronic funds transfers through ACH services, domestic and foreign wire transfers, and loan and deposit sweep accounts; and curbside banking, night depository, internet and mobile banking, treasury management, remote deposit, cash management, and vault services. The company primarily serves communities and small to medium-sized businesses, the owners and employees of these businesses, and other executives and professionals. It operates 20 banking offices in 14 counties in Kentucky. The company was formerly known as Porter Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Limestone Bancorp, Inc. in May 2018. Limestone Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

