Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Receives $83.89 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.89.

Several research firms have issued reports on EHC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

EHC traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.17. 836,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,219. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $89.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 27.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Encompass Health by 83.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Encompass Health by 2.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 90.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 98,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,983,000 after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 13.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 270,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,211,000 after acquiring an additional 31,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

