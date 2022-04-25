Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enfusion Inc. is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ENFN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Enfusion from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Enfusion from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Enfusion from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.67.

ENFN opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.92. Enfusion has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $23.21.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Enfusion will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth about $10,379,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,071,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $669,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $524,000. Finally, Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion Inc offers software-as-a-service for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

