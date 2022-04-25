Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ENPH. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $239.31.

ENPH opened at $153.63 on Thursday. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.90 and a 200 day moving average of $185.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.18. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. The business had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total transaction of $5,167,439.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $7,500,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,577 shares of company stock worth $43,780,910 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,737,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,920 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,827,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,157,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,617,000 after acquiring an additional 438,989 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

