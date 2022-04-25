Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Bought by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Entegris makes up about 1.3% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Entegris by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Entegris by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 5.5% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $298,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $1,616,100.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,257 shares of company stock worth $6,606,256. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.11.

Shares of ENTG stock traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.67. 1,561,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,133. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 1.11. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.16 and a 12-month high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.51 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. Entegris’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

