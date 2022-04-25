Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $60.39

Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$60.39 and last traded at C$60.65, with a volume of 29025 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$62.42.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQB. National Bankshares set a C$95.00 price target on shares of Equitable Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Equitable Group to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Equitable Group from C$88.50 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$102.13.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$71.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$79.19. The firm has a market cap of C$2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 7.47.

Equitable Group ( TSE:EQB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.10 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$171.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$167.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Equitable Group Inc. will post 10.1900006 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.85%.

In other Equitable Group news, Director Ronald Walter Tratch sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total value of C$485,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at C$232,771. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.51, for a total transaction of C$100,763.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,071,280.79. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,361.

Equitable Group Company Profile (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

