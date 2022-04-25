Ergo (ERG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $123.35 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $3.85 or 0.00009601 BTC on popular exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $123.35 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ergo has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,131.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,000.76 or 0.07477238 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $104.28 or 0.00259843 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.85 or 0.00782033 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00014861 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $258.46 or 0.00644035 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00083356 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006756 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.02 or 0.00386281 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

