Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.62 and last traded at $13.62. 548 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 72,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.56.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

