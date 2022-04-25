ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) versus mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Head-To-Head Survey

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) and mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get ESS Tech alerts:

This table compares ESS Tech and mPhase Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESS Tech N/A N/A -$477.12 million N/A N/A mPhase Technologies $30.67 million 0.34 $1.67 million N/A N/A

mPhase Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than ESS Tech.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ESS Tech and mPhase Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESS Tech 0 1 6 0 2.86 mPhase Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

ESS Tech presently has a consensus price target of $17.57, suggesting a potential upside of 223.00%. Given ESS Tech’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than mPhase Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares ESS Tech and mPhase Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESS Tech N/A -128.49% -16.31% mPhase Technologies 0.42% 1.18% 0.65%

Risk & Volatility

ESS Tech has a beta of 4.22, indicating that its share price is 322% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, mPhase Technologies has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.6% of ESS Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 47.2% of mPhase Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

mPhase Technologies beats ESS Tech on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESS Tech (Get Rating)

ESS Tech, Inc., an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It provides energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

About mPhase Technologies (Get Rating)

mPhase Technologies, Inc. provides artificial intelligence and machine learning focused technology products and related services. It offers mPower EV Charging Network; and Consumer Engagement Platform to understand behavior patterns of consumers and allows the retailers to make these just in time offers available to the end consumer as they travel. mPhase Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.