EUNO Reaches Market Cap of $2.53 Million (EUNO)

EUNO (EUNO) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. EUNO has a total market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $2,023.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EUNO has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.11 or 0.00325440 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 72.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 84.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,519,397,303 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

