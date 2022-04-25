Everipedia (IQ) Hits One Day Volume of $8.83 Million

Everipedia (IQ) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $111.15 million and approximately $8.83 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Everipedia has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Everipedia coin can now be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,448,221 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

