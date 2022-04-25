Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on FN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $211,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Fabrinet by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

FN traded up $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.55. 118,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.81 and a 200 day moving average of $107.63. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $77.30 and a 12-month high of $126.28.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $566.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.77 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

