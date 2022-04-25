Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2022

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on FN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $211,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Fabrinet by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

FN traded up $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.55. 118,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.81 and a 200 day moving average of $107.63. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $77.30 and a 12-month high of $126.28.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $566.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.77 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.