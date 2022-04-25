FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd Takes $273,000 Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Bilibili makes up 100.0% of FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Bilibili by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Bilibili by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Bilibili by 560.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Bilibili by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BILI. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.04.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.11. 329,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,233,533. Bilibili Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.93 and a 12-month high of $129.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($3.58). The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 35.05%. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

