Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $40.13

Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.13 and last traded at $40.33, with a volume of 2431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.83.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FNF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.21.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.85%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $371,974.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,213,342.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 673.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

