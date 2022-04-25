Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Receives $49.04 Consensus PT from Analysts

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.96.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FITB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

FITB traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.80. 8,094,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,575,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.72. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.38%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,745 shares of company stock worth $5,671,555. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. rhino investment partners Inc grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.3% in the third quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 121,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 350,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,854,000 after acquiring an additional 19,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.