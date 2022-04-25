Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) PT Raised to C$25.00

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$20.50 to C$25.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$13.50 to C$17.15 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Filo Mining and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of CVE FIL opened at C$8.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.72. Filo Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.60 and a 52-week high of C$11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.97.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

