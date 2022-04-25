Financial Contrast: Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) vs. Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) and Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Verisk Analytics and Global Blue Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verisk Analytics 22.22% 31.34% 11.24% Global Blue Group N/A N/A N/A

89.3% of Verisk Analytics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of Global Blue Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Verisk Analytics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Global Blue Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Verisk Analytics and Global Blue Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verisk Analytics $3.00 billion 11.15 $666.20 million $4.08 51.62 Global Blue Group $52.18 million 18.30 -$493.03 million N/A N/A

Verisk Analytics has higher revenue and earnings than Global Blue Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Verisk Analytics and Global Blue Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verisk Analytics 1 3 6 0 2.50 Global Blue Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus price target of $223.56, indicating a potential upside of 6.15%. Given Verisk Analytics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Verisk Analytics is more favorable than Global Blue Group.

Volatility & Risk

Verisk Analytics has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Blue Group has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Verisk Analytics beats Global Blue Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verisk Analytics (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields. It operates in three segments: Insurance, Energy and Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment focuses on the prediction of loss, selection and pricing of risk, and compliance with their reporting requirements for property and casualty customers, as well as develops machine learned and artificially intelligent models to forecast scenarios and produce standard and customized analytics that help its customers to manage their businesses, including detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses. The Energy and Specialized Markets segment provides data analytics for the natural resources value chain, including energy, chemicals, metals, mining, power, and renewables sectors; research and consulting services focusing on supporting customer capital allocation decisions, asset valuation and benchmarking, commodity markets, and corporate analysis; and consultancy services in the areas of business environment, business improvement, business strategies, commercial advisory, and transaction support, as well as analysis and advice on assets, companies, governments, and markets. The Financial Services segment offers benchmarking, decisioning algorithms, business intelligence, and customized analytic services to financial institutions, payment networks and processors, alternative lenders, regulators, and merchants. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

About Global Blue Group (Get Rating)

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country. The company also provides AVPS, a service which enables customers to pay in their choice of preferred currency, home or destination, at the point of sale when shopping outside of their home country. In addition, it offers currency conversion services for point of sale, e-commerce dynamic currency conversion (DCC) services, and DCC services at ATMs, as well as multi-currency processing services for online retailers. Global Blue Group Holding AG was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Wangen-BrÃ¼ttisellen, Switzerland.

