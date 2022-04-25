First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $32.27

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.27 and last traded at $32.34, with a volume of 18 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.66.

FBMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $667.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.44.

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $49.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.43 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 29.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

In other news, Director Ted E. Parker purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,640,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,345,000 after purchasing an additional 56,666 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 37,029.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 763,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,589,000 after purchasing an additional 760,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 556,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,491,000 after purchasing an additional 141,001 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 550,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,629,000 after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares in the last quarter. 64.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:FBMS)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

