First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $614.15

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $614.15 and last traded at $614.15, with a volume of 34 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $629.21.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $964.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $702.89.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 3.49%.
In related news, insider Jeffery L. Ward bought 172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $749.66 per share, with a total value of $128,941.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold Lee Durham, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $49,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,471 shares of company stock worth $402,090. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth $6,621,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 4.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 842.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.
About First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA)
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
