First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.24

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.24 and last traded at $21.32, with a volume of 619 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.59.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FFBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 30.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.02%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 225.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1,687.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

