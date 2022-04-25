First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at Barclays

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FQVLF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an overweight rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.15.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $28.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $37.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.00.

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 11.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.0039 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is 0.83%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.