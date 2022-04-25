ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Shares Gap Up to $19.96

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.96, but opened at $20.65. ForgeRock shares last traded at $20.94, with a volume of 1,099 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen cut their price target on ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.37.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ForgeRock, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in ForgeRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ForgeRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock Company Profile (NYSE:FORG)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

