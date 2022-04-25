Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Receives C$61.12 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$61.35.

FTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CSFB lifted their target price on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fortis to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st.

FTS stock traded down C$0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$63.36. 4,092,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,503. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$60.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of C$30.21 billion and a PE ratio of 24.31. Fortis has a one year low of C$54.32 and a one year high of C$65.13.

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.36 billion. On average, analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.9899998 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.54%.

In related news, Senior Officer Nora Duke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.35, for a total value of C$613,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,987 shares in the company, valued at C$6,870,402.45. Also, Director Gary Joseph Smith sold 16,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.03, for a total value of C$1,037,175.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$822,110.10. Insiders have sold 78,781 shares of company stock valued at $4,800,615 over the last quarter.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

