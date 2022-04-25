Franco-Nevada (FNV) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Franco-Nevada (NYSE: FNV):

4/21/2022 – Franco-Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $113.00 to $130.00.

4/20/2022 – Franco-Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$210.00 to C$225.00.

4/19/2022 – Franco-Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $150.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Franco-Nevada was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/5/2022 – Franco-Nevada was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/31/2022 – Franco-Nevada is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Franco-Nevada was given a new $174.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Franco-Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $167.00 to $179.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Franco-Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$194.00 to C$205.00.

3/11/2022 – Franco-Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$200.00 to C$205.00.

3/11/2022 – Franco-Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$195.00 to C$210.00.

3/10/2022 – Franco-Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $113.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded down $2.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $155.59. 103,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,433. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.11. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.65. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $124.95 and a 1-year high of $169.32.

Get Franco-Nevada Co alerts:

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The business had revenue of $327.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.51 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 56.44% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNV. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.