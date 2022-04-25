Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Shares of FSP stock opened at $5.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Franklin Street Properties has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.01 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.71.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.