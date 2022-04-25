Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.
Shares of FSP stock opened at $5.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Franklin Street Properties has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.01 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.71.
Franklin Street Properties Company Profile
